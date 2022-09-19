Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.84.
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
