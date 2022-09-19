UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.

UCB Stock Up 6.2 %

UCBJF stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

