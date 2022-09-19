UCoin (UCOIN) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. UCoin has a market capitalization of $16,874.83 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UCoin Coin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UCoin Coin Trading
