UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,796.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. UGAS has a total market cap of $179,995.09 and approximately $84,796.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.