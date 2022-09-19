Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

