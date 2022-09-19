Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,740 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

