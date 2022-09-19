Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,740 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.