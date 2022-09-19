Uniform Fiscal Object 24-Hour Volume Tops $20,523.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

