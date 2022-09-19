United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 4.1% Higher

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 176,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,762,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

