Validity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00008215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $1.40 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,669,524 coins and its circulating supply is 4,664,123 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.