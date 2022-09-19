VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.69. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

