Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,145,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,875. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.96.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

