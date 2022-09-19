Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.39

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.39 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 32540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $927,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

