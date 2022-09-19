Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 185,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.