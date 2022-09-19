Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $53,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. 828,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

