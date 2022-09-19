Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

