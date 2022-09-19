Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 37.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 128,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.