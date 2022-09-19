Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $75.53. 193,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

