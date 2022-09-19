Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 147,121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $354.96. 108,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

