Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

