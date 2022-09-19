Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

