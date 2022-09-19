Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 5th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,587,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,906,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.05 during midday trading on Monday. 25,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

