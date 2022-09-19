Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,424,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,527,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.06. 42,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,334. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

