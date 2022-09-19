Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,961,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 463.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $182.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

