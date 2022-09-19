VERITY Wealth Advisors Invests $342,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

Shares of STT opened at $69.54 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

