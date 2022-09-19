Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,406. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.