Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $141,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.