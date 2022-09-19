Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.86.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 6.40 and its 200-day moving average is 8.10. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 3.00 and a 12-month high of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.