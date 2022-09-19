Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 143 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

VOD stock opened at GBX 108.36 ($1.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market cap of £30.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,806.00. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

