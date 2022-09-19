Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $19,096.10 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) CFO Robert R. Krakowiak sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $19,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.