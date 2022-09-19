Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.88 million and $789,948.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007700 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

