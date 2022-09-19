Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 4.3%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 315,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,013,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

