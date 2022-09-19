Waves Enterprise 1-Day Volume Tops $536,218.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $536,218.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

