WAX Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. WAX has a market capitalization of $191.25 million and $10.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.
WAX Coin Profile
WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,933,955,225 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,314,853 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WAX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.
