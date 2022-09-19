Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Wayside Technology Group worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Wayside Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WSTG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.