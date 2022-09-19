WazirX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

