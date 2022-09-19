WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.