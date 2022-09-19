WBH Advisory Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,075,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock remained flat at $85.71 on Monday. 60,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.