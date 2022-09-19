WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,793 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. 206,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.