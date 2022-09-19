WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.89. 3,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

