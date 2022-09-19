WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.93. 15,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,036. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

