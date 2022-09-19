Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,316. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $174.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

