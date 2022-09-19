Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.40. 16,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,114. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.