Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $77,968,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.75. 145,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

