Webster Bank N. A. Has $2 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 690,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173,881. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

