Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.78. 1,371,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

