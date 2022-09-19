Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 277 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. 128,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

