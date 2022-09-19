Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 514 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

