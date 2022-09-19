Webster Bank N. A. Sells 537 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.68. 16,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average of $170.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

