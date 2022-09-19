WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WELL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$750.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.11. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.71.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.