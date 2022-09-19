Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 377,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,148,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

